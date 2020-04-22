Local football's bizarre moments. PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG.

Football has always produced great moments, but has equally dished weird incidents, which have left enthusiasts baffled. On the world stage, many would remember France's captain Zinedine Zidane head butting Italy defender, Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final or the scantily dressed pitch invader who halted the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs last season. Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, other than his football skills, is also known for sinking his teeth on opponents. Local football has also had its fair share of controversial moments, writes Mmegi Sport Correspondent, KABELO BORANABI

Afriyie walks out (2019)

Ghanaian striker, Francis Afriyie arrived at league champions, Township Rollers amid much fanfare in January. Six goals in 11 appearances in the Kenyan Premier League, the 25-year-old looked set to take the local scene by storm. However, the striker struggled for game time and has made two appearances thus far for the Blues, failing to find the net.

His frustrations boiled over during a league match against Prisons XI in February. After he was not thrown into the fray, the striker had a harsh exchange with the coaching staff.

An annoyed Afriyie walked barefooted to the dressing room in protest. He drowned in jeers from the predominant Rollers crowd. The player snubbed the team's post-match meeting.

Moalosi gets the hot slap (2018)

Emotions got the better of former TAFIC defender, Samuel Phiri in his side's league encounter against Township Rollers in January 2018. Phiri slapped Rollers' favourite, Edwin Moalosi after what appeared to be a harsh exchange of words between the pair. The incident sparked a mass brawl between the two camps as Rollers' duo Joel Mogorosi and Mthokosizi Msomi together with TAFIC's coach Rapelang Tsatsilebe were given marching orders for their involvement. Phiri later claimed that Moalosi called him ‘mokwerekwere’, a derogatory word for foreigners. Phiri was later suspended for 15 games and fined P5,000.

Faint-hearted collapses

For some football has proven to be more than a game, but it is safe to say it is not a game for the faint-hearted. In 2008, in a cup quarterfinal match, Mochudi Centre Chiefs' official, Derrick Ntumbayi collapsed during post-match penalties between Magosi and Extension Gunners. The match had all the drama and excitement fitting for a national cup quarterfinal and emotions got the better

of the Chiefs' official. In a separate incident, Gaborone United's Mathews Moruti ensured a Rollers' fan was ferried to the hospital in an ambulance. The woman collapsed at the SSKB stadium as Moruti struck a last minute equaliser in a derby against Popa. Rollers were ahead as early as the fifth minute and dominated proceedings on the day. Substitute Moruti connected well with Edwin Olerile's cross in the 90th-minute as the teams shared the spoils on the day, but it did not end well for the woman.

Chiefs' knife-wielding man (2008)

An unidentified man appeared in the Mochudi Centre Chiefs technical area in the post-match penalty shootout against Extension Gunners in the 2008 Coca-Cola Cup final. Captured by Botswana Television (Btv), the man was wielding a knife; an okapi to be precise. The man, who was on his knees, would tilt his knife when it was Chiefs’ turn to take a penalty, but would close it and stab the ground when it was Gunners’ turn. It is safe his 'African magic' worked as Magosi won the nerve-wrecking shoot-out 5-4. More than a decade later, the man's identity has not yet been revealed.

'Viola' wrongly sent off (2004)

Nelson 'Viola' Gabolwelwe would consider himself as one of the unluckiest men in the game. The former Zebras attacker was wrongly booked and sent off in the Zebras' 2006 World Cup/African Nations Cup qualifier against Kenya in 2004. Angolan referee Eugenio Colembi mistakenly booked him for a foul committed by teammate Michael Mogaladi. Since it was a second bookable offence, it meant a red card for the BDF XI winger. Mogaladi was scot-free and played 90 minutes in a historic 2-1 win against East Africa.