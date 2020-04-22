Francis Afriyie. PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG

South Africa's Absa Premiership side Black Leopards are reportedly monitoring Township Rollers' Francis Afriyie, according to Ghanaian football website Ghanasoccernet.

Afriyie is said to be edging closer to Rollers' exit door after falling out of favour with the technical team just a few months after he arrived at the club.

The 25-year-old striker made headlines for the wrong reasons in February when he stormed out of the stadium just before Rollers’ clash against Prisons XI. The striker had an altercation with the head coach, Frank Nuttall after he was not subbed in. He walked away, barefooted, even before the match had ended and snubbed the team's post match talk.

Since the incident, he has appeared just once in Popa colours, in a Mascom Top 8 final against Orapa United in March. He has played just two games for the league champions both in the cup matches and is yet

to make a league appearance or open his goal scoring account.

Rollers spokesperson, Bafana Pheto said they were not aware of any Leopards advances.

“It is news to us, because no club has approached us showing interest in any of our players. At Rollers, we have not stood in any player’s way if they want to leave, especially to clubs outside the country,” Pheto said.

Afriyie arrived at Rollers during the January transfer window on a two and a half deal. He made 11 appearances for Gor Mahia in the Kenya Premier League, scoring six goals in the process. He switched to the Blues due to unpaid salaries by the Kenyan club. He has played in his homeland Ghana, Serbia and Mexico prior to his Rollers move.