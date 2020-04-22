Alfredo Mos PIC. FACEBOOK

One of the pioneers of Rhumba in the country, Alfred Mosimanegape popularly known as Alfredo Mos, has joined the bandwagon of others who continue to spread the word on the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 'Ipabalele Tseleng' hitmaker has released a single titled 'Tshabang Corona' geared towards sensitising the public about the pandemic that is currently ravaging the world.

The song simply encourages Batswana to follow instructions and recommendations of the health experts in order to curb the spread of the virus, which causes the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Botswana currently has 20 positive cases of the virus with only one person having succumbed to the disease.

Like many other countries, the government imposed a lockdown to try and stop the spread. Like health experts have said, Alfredo Mos encourages people to protect themselves and others by keeping to the extreme social distance guidelines that include washing hands several times as well as staying home, among others.

"Utlwang, reetsang, diragatsang dikgakololo ka Coronavirus, utlwang, reetsang, diragatsang melaetsa ka bolwetse jo, dikgakololo di ntshiwa tsatsi le tsatsi, go

bontsha lona sechaba ka ha le ka ipabalelang ka teng. Nnang le katologane, tlhapang diatla, le se itshware sefatlhego."

Alfredo goes on to warn that the disease does not discriminate, either by social status or colour, and adds that the most important thing is to stay home and avoid crowded places.

The veteran musician has been credited with giving several artists a big break in the music industry among them being the late Biza Mupulu, Franco and Tumelo Mafoko. All his albums never ran short of social commentary as evidenced by classic songs such as Ipabalelo Tseleng, Lwantshang Borukhuthi, Botshelo, Bakgweetsi and Leineng La Lorato.

Ipabalelo Tseleng in particular normally dominates the airwaves around national holidays when many people hit the road to their various destinations. The song urges both drivers and pedestrians to adhere to road safety measures and precautions.