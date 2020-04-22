DCEC Director General, Brigadier Joseph Mathambo

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) says it is on high alert as normal procurement has since changed during the fight against the novel coronavirus and that the directorate has already received reports. This follows concerns from some opposition leaders and Batswana in general.

“The DCEC is aware of corruption risks and opportunities posed by the ongoing lockdown and State of Emergency hence we are alert and have dispersed intelligence and anti-corruption personnel to detect and aid in preventing the impending corruption threats anticipated,” DCEC public relations officer, Lentswe Motshoganetsi said.

He added that they have since registered some reports relating to procurement and abuse of office. He, however, would not divulge details, safe to say they would be investigating.

Motshoganetsi further said their services are ongoing and have not closed shop in response to the national lockdown. He said staff has been trimmed to reduce

the risk posed by COVID-19. He said the public is encouraged to continue using other available means of reporting corruption such as emails, phones, and letters.

When President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced his intentions to ask Parliament to endorse his request for a six-month State of Emergency, eyebrows were raised.

Opposition leaders expressed concern that there would be looting of public funds during the period. Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, went on to allege that some close to the President were already benefiting.

There has also been concern that the COVID-19 Relief Fund could be exposed to looters if not well managed.