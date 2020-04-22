 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has moved swiftly to replace the fired Per...
As the nation fails to come to grips with the swirling emotions over t...
Unconfirmed reports from Government Enclave suggest that Permanent Sec...
FRANCISTOWN: Following the lockdown to contain the spread of the deadl...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Moagi appointed acting Health PS

Moagi appointed acting Health PS

STAFF WRITER Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Moagi appointed acting Health PS
President Mokgweetsi Masisi has moved swiftly to replace the fired Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Solomon Sekwakwa by appointing Baile Moagi to act in the post.

According to a statement from government this afternoon: “The appointment takes effect from 22nd April 2020 until further notice”.

Moagi was the Deputy Permanent Secretary – Health Services Monitoring and Evaluation in the

Banners
Ministry of Health and Wellness from June, 2018.

It is still unclear why Sekwakwa and Deputy PS Dr Morrison Sinvula were fired in the midst of the war against coronavirus.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Measures to fight coronavirus

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners