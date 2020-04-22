Moagi appointed acting Health PS

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has moved swiftly to replace the fired Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Solomon Sekwakwa by appointing Baile Moagi to act in the post.

According to a statement from government this afternoon: “The appointment takes effect from 22nd April 2020 until further notice”.

Moagi was the Deputy Permanent Secretary – Health Services Monitoring and Evaluation in the

Ministry of Health and Wellness from June, 2018.

It is still unclear why Sekwakwa and Deputy PS Dr Morrison Sinvula were fired in the midst of the war against coronavirus.