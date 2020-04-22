FIRED. Sekwakwa and Sinvula PICs. THALEFANG CHARLES

As the nation fails to come to grips with the swirling emotions over the unceremonious dismissal of economist, Solomon Sekwakwa in the coronavirus (COVID-19) battlefront, it still begs the question why, which both he and his former employer have left hanging.

In fact, in his response to Mmegi enquiries Sekwakwa confirmed his sacking in a brief but mystical statement, “Yes sir. Enjoy the Lord's favour even today. Thanks”.

Sekwakwa’s cryptic response did not do much to satisfy questions that jumped off today’s one-page press release effectively dismissing Sekwakwa, who was appointed permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and his deputy Dr Morrison Sinvula.

Given Sekwakwa’s mystical yet cryptic response, one may look to clues in a letter of demand penned on April 17, 2020 on a Motswagole and Company letterhead on behalf of Botswana Land Board and Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU).

The letter to the Attorney General made urgent demand for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for social workers, nurses and other local authorities employees in the COVID-19 response.

The union’s itemised letter of demand makes a case for the protection of essential workers and service providers on the COVID-19 frontline to have provision for them to be better suited in protective clothing, among other things, while in the line of duty.

Therein seems to be a meeting of minds for the duo and the union as per the demands that, if not met, BLLAHWU in closing has threatened to sue. It is this supposed meeting of minds that put the duo in conflict with their peers in the COVID-19 Coordination Team.

There has been much speculation on the matter, but sources privy to their abrupt axing allege that the duo were let go due to the alluded sour working relationship between them and their peers in the COVID-19 Coordination Team led by Dr Kereng Masupu.

"They (Sekwakwa

Banners

and Sinvula) apparently did not agree on a number of things with the approach taken by Dr Masupu and his team. They (Masupu and team) then did not take kindly (to this) and reported (the duo) to President Mokgweetsi Masisi," a source said.

Sekwakwa has seemingly been on the sidelines in the fight against the pandemic while Sinvula has been visible and was recently seen accepting donations from Jack Ma at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

Sekwakwa’s sacking comes after many were shocked at his appointment in the health ministry questioning if he would stand the test of time considering his background in finance.

Prophesies by naysayers have since found fertile ground as Sekwakwa was, alongside his deputy, shown the door as of yesterday.

A press release from permanent secretary government communications, Andrew Sesinyi, bearing today’s date only states that President Mokgweetsi Masisi dismissed the duo from their duties without stating a reason.

Sekwakwa joined the health ministry in November last year on transfer from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. He came in to replace Ruth Maphorisa, who also exited through the same window.

He started his career as an Industrial Planner and has held a number of senior positions since he joined the civil service in 1979. In 1998 he joined the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning as Principal Economist. Thereafter, he assumed various senior roles in the ministry, culminating in his appointment as secretary in the development and budget division in January 2007.

He has also held appointments as member of the National Vision 2016 Council and board member of the National Development Bank.