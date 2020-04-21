Solomon Sekwakwa PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Unconfirmed reports from Government Enclave suggest that Permanent Secretary at the Health and Wellness Ministry, Solomon Sekwakwa has been fired.

It is however still unclear what could have led to the alleged decision.

Efforts this evening to get a comment from Sekwakwa proved futile as his mobile phone went off after ringing once.

Contacted for comment, Permanent Secretary to the President, Elias

Magosi curtly said "official communication would be issued".

Sekwakwa joined the Health Ministry in November last year on transfer from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Health Ministry spokesperson, Doreen Motshegwa said she was unaware of the alleged development.