Coloured woman arrested for growing suspected 'dagga'

FRANCISTOWN: In what can be described as a rare incident, a 32-year-old woman was arrested at Coloured location in Francistown on Monday afternoon and was subsequently charged with an offence of growing a green plant suspected to be dagga.

The suspected dagga plant was found at the woman's residence.

Confirming the incident Francistown Central police station commander superintendent Lebalang Maniki said that the woman is now in custody and police are still carrying out their investigations.

Maniki added that the police discovered the dagga during their routine patrols, which are part of enforcing the lockdown regulations.

“We have sent the dagga plant to a forensic laboratory for testing to ascertain if indeed the plant is dagga. Experts at the laboratory will also help assist us with the exact size of the said plant. In addition, the outcomes of the tests will inform us in terms of how we proceed with the case. This is the first case of this nature that we have recorded this year,” Maniki said.

Sources close to Mmegi have said that the dagga plant was relatively big.

Still on Monday, Maniki said that they arrested a middle-aged man also from Coloured location for illegally selling homemade brew made from apples,

yeast, rooibos tea and sugar as one of the main ingredients.

Police across the country have expressed worry over the growing trend of people illegally selling homemade brews. The trend is said to be on the rise because government recently banned the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.

“We are still assessing the severity of the offence. The severity of his case will determine the penalty we will impose against the said man,” noted Maniki.

The man faces a fine of not more than P5,000 or a prison term not exceeding six months or both. Coloured accounts for three of the four cases of those arrested for illegally selling homemade brews within the policing area of Francistown Central.

Meanwhile, Maniki said on Monday 20 people were arrested for leaving their homesteads without permits, which is contrary to lockdown regulations. In total, Francistown Central Police has arrested 90 people for leaving their homes without permits since the lockdown began early this month.