Five siblings allegedly beat man to death PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Tutume village are investigating an incident in which five siblings allegedly beat a middle-aged man to death over a phone in Sebina village.

Tutume station commander Jerry Halahala told MmegiOnline that they have arrested five siblings from Sebinanyane ward after beating a 46-year-old man to death on Monday morning.

He said that the siblings aged between 24 and 40 years reported themselves to Sebina police after beating the victim up.

He explained: “They arrived at the police station holding a defenceless man who was severely bleeding and weak reporting that they had beat him up with mophane tree sticks”.

Halahala said that upon arrival at Sebina Police Station the siblings notified the officers on duty that they had beaten the unconscious man with the mophane tree rods interchangeably.

He further said that the

lifeless man was then rushed to Sebina Clinic where he was certified dead by medical officers on duty.

When speaking about what transpired earlier on the fateful day, the police boss said that the five siblings including a 28-year-old female went to the deceased's place at Timi ward in the morning demanding the phone back, which the deceased took from them.

He said that after demanding the phone from the deceased person the siblings then attacked him in turns with mophane sticks.

Halahala said that the accused persons who are in police custody would appear before Masunga magistrate court today (Tuesday) in connection with the man’s death.