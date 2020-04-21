Living and leaving a pandemic

Much has been written about the negative psychological impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: fear, anxiety, loneliness, stigma, stress etc. Much of what is publicly shared tells the story from the point of view of the rapidly spreading, highly contagious and incurable virus.

This article aims to tell the story from a different perspective, from the point of view of the compassionate, intelligent and resilient people who are living and will leave this pandemic. The article is not meant to minimise the negative psychological impact of the virus, but to exalt our ability to face and survive adversity.

Described here are ways, in my opinion, we can build the resilience and psychological immunity against the virus.

Warrior > Worrier

Firstly, we need to activate the ‘warrior’ mindset more than the ‘worrier’ mindset. No doubt there is a great deal of uncertainty and the possibilities of bad things happening during the pandemic. So you have a right to worry. But you also have a responsibility to ask yourself the following:

1. Do I have control over what I am worried about?

2. Can I change the thing I am worried about? If your answer is no to any of the two, it may be best to accept that the thing is part of your life, however, painful it may be. For example, we cannot change the existence of the virus, COVID-19 is sadly here. If you answered yes to the two questions, then you need to be a ‘warrior’.

I like this definition of warrior: “a person engaged in some struggle or conflict”. Being engaged means you actively act to change something about the thing you are worried about. Even more, being a warrior means you actively seek to change the circumstances in your favour.

Interestingly, I believe being a warrior includes staying at home and keeping the physical distance so that we reduce possibilities of transmission. We are all warriors in this struggle together, and our individual efforts save ours and others’ lives.

Fact > Fear

Secondly, we need to be driven by fact more than fear. We live in a time where information is more accessible than ever before. So we have a duty to inform ourselves about the virus and how we can contribute to solutions. As you inform yourself about the virus be wise about the sources and frequency of the information. Stick to credible sources like: official

government platforms and agencies like the World Health Organisation. Take care not to over-consume information.

Information is ‘nutritious’ but in large amounts it is unhealthy - it breeds anxiety and can distract you from doing things (being a warrior). Perhaps take your news like you take your meals: three times a day meals. I hold on to two facts dearly:

1. Consistent use of preventative measures (physical distancing, good hygiene practices) are very successful at reducing transmission of the virus.

2. Our lives as we have been living before will be disrupted – and that is both a blessing and a curse.

Lastly, we need to inform ourselves and appreciate time, place, and person. We need to fully understand the period of time we are living in. These are trying times no doubt but they are not indefinite (what we are experiencing now will not last forever). We might have a vaccine for the virus in early to mid-2021. And then a ‘new’ future awaits us – a future we can shape and better prepare for.

We need to also think and understand the external environment we live in. This has become even clearer for me: we live in a world where we are more prepared for wars than health pandemics, and we live in a world where globalisation has largely meant localisation of production of goods for global distribution.

Bringing it home, it is clear that we live in a country greatly reliant on imports to feed and to heal its people. Your orientation to time and place, needs to inform how you view yourself (person). This leaves the following question we have a duty to answer: What can I actively do, despite challenges, to ensure that the future world, the future Botswana and the future me is better than before this pandemic. Let that answer drive you forward during this difficult time.

MAPHISA MAPHISA*

*Maphisa is clinical psychologist and lecturer in the Department of Psychology, University of Botswana. The ideas expressed here are solely his and not of his employer. The article is not intended to be a substitute for professional psychological advice.