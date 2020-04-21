DStv rewards customers for staying connected

During these unprecedented and tough times, DStv is lightening the load with some great news. Since yesterday, 20 April 2020, DStv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions have been automatically upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost.

Lorato Mwape, Acting Managing Director of MultiChoice Botswana said this offer is a way of thanking their valued customers for their loyalty. “It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our very loyal and valued customer base by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” she highlighted.

All active and disconnected Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who pay for

their current package will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience.

DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on FOX and VUZU while learning something new on Discovery Family. DStv Family customers will get to explore movies to suit every mood on M-Net Movies Action, BET and FOX while entertaining the children on TNT.

Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1Magic, E! Entertainment, Comedy Central and an array of movies on M-Net Movies Binge. DStv Compact Plus customers will enjoy the best in international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premier.