Upcoming local artist Osego 'Fredrick' Ratlhapi also known as Fisherman in the music circles has delayed his album release for 'Seileng' indefinitely because of the dread coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge.

The 32-year-old artist told MmegiOnline that his fans might just have to wait a little longer until they get to hear the new ‘magic’ he has cooked up.

From the outside, releasing an album seems like a relatively simple task, but Fisherman said the spread of COVID-19 has pretty much halted everything.

He said he has no choice but to wait for the pandemic to pass so that he takes his music to the people. “I will drop it at our local radio stations and advertise it on social media so that people can listen to the songs,” he said.

The artist indicated that the title track is called Seileng and he worked with Motabaseo also known as Mahempe in five of the songs in the album. There is a bonus

Banners

track called Batshaba Metsi and I worked with Kuseri Kumakile and Tumza & The Big Bullets,” he said. The musician from Kumakwane said he makes Niger-Kwasa kind of music. “I started my music endeavours in 2014, but I later dropped my first single in 2016,” he said.

The artist, who is a soldier by profession, also revealed that he is doing music part-time. He said he was inspired by a lot of kwasa kwasa or rhumba artists in Botswana. “I grew up listening to Kwasa Kwasa and I am so passionate about it. On top of that I am part of the BDF band squad and we are supposed to tour the country at the end of the year and donate to the needy,” he highlighted.