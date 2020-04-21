Ambassador of Japan to Botswana Takeda Kozo PIC. JAPAN EMBASSY

Japan and Botswana signed a grant aid amounting to 150 million yen (approximately P17 million) for distribution of set top boxes (receivers) to be aligned with deployment of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTV) and analogue switch-off in the country.

Ambassador of Japan to Botswana Takeda Kozo and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Thapelo Matsheka yesterday in Gaborone signed the grant agreement. The signing was done separately between Takeda and Matsheka to avoid close contact with each other due to the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In February 2013, Botswana announced the adoption of the Japanese standard for its DTV and first broadcasted by Botswana Television (BTV).

“It is notable that Botswana is the first country on the African continent that adopted the Japanese standard for its DTV. Since then, the Botswana Government has been making efforts to shift from analogue broadcasting to DTV and Japan has been assisting Botswana’s digital TV transition. After analogue switch-off, there will be vacancy of frequency band so that people will be able to use hi-speed internet using mobile phones in the future,” said Dr Tadakazu Kanno, who is in the politics, protocol and cultural affairs desk at the embassy.

In 2015, with support from several Japanese companies, DTV was broadcasted in the whole country. Botswana has also been working on utilisation of data broadcasting, which is a service associated with DTV. Through data broadcasting services, people can watch real-time traffic news, weather forecast, information on searches for lost cattle and most importantly, obtain government issued information such as public safety, natural hazards and healthcare advice while watching TV.

“Another remarkable feature of the Japanese standard DTV

is the emergency warning broadcasting system (EWBS) function. With EWBS, an emergency alert sound and announcement automatically come out of STB from its built-in speaker even when a TV itself is switched off. To watch DTV, people need a STB, a small box-shaped receiver to be directly hooked to each TV.”

While Botswana moves on with analogue switch-off, “there is a concern that vulnerable people may not be able to purchase STBs due to economic reasons”.

“As a result, it will be difficult for them to access aforementioned information through data broadcasting services that closely affects their daily lives,” Tadakazu said.

Through this grant aid, Japan cooperates with Department of Broadcasting Services, Ministry for Presidential Affairs Governance and Public Administration, to distribute STBs to the households who are truly in need of assistance, to ensure their access to the information through DTV that would complement their wellbeing.

“People should be aware that there are two types of set top boxes: one that is equipped with receiving data broadcasting function and the other without. In order to enjoy and benefit from data broadcasting services, people should get the former type, which is the type this grant aid will provide. It is expected that this cooperation will contribute to mitigating information disparity caused by income inequality, and hence lead to improvement of quality of life as well as reduction of disaster damages in Botswana.”