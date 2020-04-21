BOGOWU/TAWU trade union bargaining partners agree with government for the deferment of the anticipated public servants salaries increment to enable government to channel resources toward fighting the coronavirus pandemic, until September 2020.
Because of our unwavering commitment towards the pursuit of Social Justice through provision of Social Protection, we (TAWU and BOGOWU) will not rest until Workers get what rightfully belongs to them...
Humbly note that, DPSM, BOGOWU, and TAWU have Jointly Agreed and Concluded to
By Setso Elias Tibi Ntsuke
Technical Advisor (TAWU and BOGOWU)