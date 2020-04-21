BOGOWU/TAWU deal to defer public servants salaries increment

BOGOWU/TAWU trade union bargaining partners agree with government for the deferment of the anticipated public servants salaries increment to enable government to channel resources toward fighting the coronavirus pandemic, until September 2020.

Because of our unwavering commitment towards the pursuit of Social Justice through provision of Social Protection, we (TAWU and BOGOWU) will not rest until Workers get what rightfully belongs to them...

Humbly note that, DPSM, BOGOWU, and TAWU have Jointly Agreed and Concluded to

Defer Public Service Salary Increments for 2020 as reflected below. In addition, please note that some matters require continuous chain consultations, therefore, we will provide updates on such as we conclude them.

By Setso Elias Tibi Ntsuke

Technical Advisor (TAWU and BOGOWU)