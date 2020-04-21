Ineeleng Kavindama

Fashionista and Vintage Classics car business owner, Ineeleng Kavindama has donated P262,500 worth of Critical Care medical equipment to Office of the President’s COVID-19 Relief Fund through her medical equipment company, Ineeleng Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Kavindama has also pledged an additional P175,000 worth of medical equipment, which will be delivered next week. This will bring the total value to of her company's pledge to P437,500-worth of medical equipment to be distributed to various health facilities at a crucial time when the world is scrambling for critical care medical equipment to in the fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As an essential service provider, (medical equipment and supplies), it is my national duty to ensure that frontline workers who put their lives on the line to save our lives, perform their duties with medical equipment that is of excellent quality and in good condition,” she explained.

In addition she said that as citizens of Botswana, they must also lead by example by donating to health facilities so that they meet the standards that they expect from them to encourage others follow suit. She also said that as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) medical equipment supplier she is on the frontline, as she deals directly with nurses and doctors on a regular basis.

“If frontline workers get infected with the coronavirus, medical equipment suppliers are also next in line to be exposed; same thing applies to our families. Medical equipment after-sales support contract includes continuous direct interaction with frontline workers through maintenance/service of the medical equipment supplied, regular end-user training

by application specialists, technical training of hospital technicians as well as upgrading software of the machines.”

Ineeleng Holdings (Pty) Ltd has been in the medical equipment business since 2006. In its 13 years, the company has supplied various critical care medical equipment to Ministry of Health and Wellness, which includes oncology equipment, ICU hospital beds, patient monitors, blood gas analysers, infusion pumps, defibrillators, ECG machines and blood/fluid warmers.

Kavindama is encouraging people to follow Ministry of Health and Wellness guidelines in the fight against COVID-19 by staying safe at home to contain the disease as Botswana does not have enough resources to deal with the deadly pandemic.

“Botswana is still in the early days of the coronavirus curve, more testing and contact tracing will have to be done as soon as possible to get the accurate data of infections in order to treat and isolate those infected. There could also be possible COVID-19 carriers who are asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) who could be transmitting the disease unknowingly hence the need for testing. We are all potential COVID-19 carriers until we have tested negative.”

She also quoted the late United States of America president John F Kennedy, who in his inaugural speech in 1961 said: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”.