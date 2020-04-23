Orebonye and Ditsile. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

In 2013, the Diamond Zebras reached their first Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals hosted in Morocco. But did the players’ careers blossom after they rubbed shoulders with the continent’s budding talent? Mmegi Sport Correspondent, KABELO BORANABI traces their whereabouts

Goalkeepers

Keeagile Kgosipula – Township Rollers

He was the first choice in between the posts and played all the three games at the finals. Kgosipula signed for Rollers in 2014 and waited two years to make his debut and has been a regular. He has won four league titles while he also played in the CAF Champions League. However, this season he has found playing minutes hard to come by as he plays second fiddle to Kabelo Dambe and Wagarre Dikago. He has represented the country at all junior levels and has a number of Zebras caps to his name.

Ezekiel Morake – TS Galaxy (South Africa)

Morake was more of a squad member as he deputised Kgosipula at the tournament. Just after the AFCON finals, the now 24-year-old, was first choice at FC Satmos and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League. Jwaneng Galaxy snapped him and he helped the team win the Mascom Top 8 in 2019 where he walked away with the goalkeeper of the tournament accolade. In July 2019, he signed for South Africa second tier side, TS Galaxy where he is today. He is also part of the Zebras squad.

Karabo Gaolebale – Security Systems

The only goalkeeper in the list who has not been capped at senior national team level, but has dished impressive displays in the elite league. He joined Notwane in 2014 and became an integral part of the team. He left Toronto for Nico United in 2016 before joining Systems a year later.

Defenders

Goitseone Legopelo – Mahalapye Railway Highlanders

He was tipped for greatness from a young age and showed qualities to be a perfect modern right full back while he can also play as a centre back. Legopelo made his Premier League debut with a youthful Motlakase Power Dynamos. Since then, he has played for Gaborone United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs. After rather unsuccessful spells with the country's top teams he signed from MR Highlanders in 2018 and has been a key member.

Thato Kebue – Jwaneng Galaxy

From sterling displays in the Diamond Zebras campaign, Kebue was invited for trials with moneyed Mamelodi Sundowns. He failed to secure a move and returned to Motlakase where he made his league debut in 2015, before joining Chiefs just a year later. Kebue signed for Jwaneng Galaxy in a big money move in 2018. He is also part of the Zebras squad.

Oabile Makopo – Orapa United

The left full back played every minute of the tournament in Morocco. Makopo made his league debut with Nico United, before joining Jwaneng Galaxy. He struggled for game time at the mining town side, and was shipped out to Extension Gunners in a loan move. The rejuvenated left full back joined Orapa United in 2019. He has represented the national team at all junior levels and has a number of Zebras caps to his name.

Botlhe Simone

The centre back's career evaporated just after the tournament. Despite impressive showing in Morocco, Simone's football path has not reached the same height since.

Wakgotla Outlule

Another defender whose career never really kicked off. He was selected for the Under-20 side that competed at the COSAFA championship later in 2013 and has never surfaced in mainstream football again.

Midfielders

Monametsi Tsapoga - Eleven Angels

The attacking midfielder has become more of a journeyman since the AFCON finals. Tsapoga was given his big break by BMC FC (now Gilport Lions) in 2014. He spent three years at the club and helped them gain promotion before joining Sua Flamingoes in 2017 in the second tier. He has since returned to Eleven Angels.

Gape

Banners

Mohutsiwa - Jwaneng Galaxy

Mohutsiwa is yet to reach his full potential. After his debut season with Motlakase, he signed for Township Rollers, where he struggled for game time in the starstudded squad. He spent four years with Popa before moving to Gilport Lions in July 2019, in a bid to revive his career. Nearing his best, Mohutsiwa penned a two-year deal with Galaxy this season. He is capped with the Zebras but never really commanded a starting place in the team.

Kabelano Mooketsane

'Serero' had a number of big clubs circling around for his signature. He joined Gaborone United but failed to become a regular. He joined Gilport Lions in 2016 after a very successful loan spell a season earlier. Mooketsane left for Jwaneng Galaxy in 2018. After struggling for game time at Galaxy, Mooketsane signed for Extension Gunners in 2019. He is yet to kick the ball this season due to an injury.

Tiroyaone Maome- Notwane (loan)

Moame spent time in the GU development side after the AFCON finals. He made his debut in the first team aged just 17 in 2014. He, however, struggled to maintain a starting place in the line-up and joined cross-town rivals, Township Rollers in 2018. After a season at Popa, he left for Notwane on loan in search of regular time. He is part of the Under-23 side and is yet to make in to the Zebras squad.

Lebogang Ditsile – Jwaneng Galaxy

The towering midfielder is one of the Morocco side’s successful stories. He was snapped by Township Rollers in 2014, and spent two seasons on loan at Letlapeng and Gilport Lions. Without kicking the ball for Popa, he joined South African side, Highlands Park before returning home after two seasons to Jwaneng Galaxy. He has been a key member in the Zebras since his debut in 2015.

Allen Ndodole – Orapa United

'Cesc' has had a mixed turn of events since 2013. A highly rated attacking midfielder from a young age, Ndodole was signed by Mochudi Centre Chiefs following his exploits at Nico United. At Chiefs, things really did not work for the youngster, as he spent time on the sidelines before joining Sharps Shooting Stars (now Molepolole City Stars) in 2018. He quickly found his form, which landed him a move to Orapa United. He has been part of the first team and also recently made his Zebras debut.

Attackers

Thatayaone Ramatlapeng – Security Systems

'Popo' captained the side in Morocco and after the tournament, the speedy attacker was linked with a move abroad. He spent time in Slovakia's SK Senec Under-19 side but failed to break in to the first team. He returned home and joined Mochudi Centre Chiefs before leaving for Security Systems.

Tumisang Orebonye – Township Rollers

From securing the country's first goal at the tournament, Orebonye was tipped for great heights. The striker debuted in the league with Motlakase and caught the eye of top clubs after just one season. He joined GU where he finished second top goal scorer after Terence Mandaza in his first season with the Reds. Orebonye left GU for Rollers in 2018. After struggling for game at Popa, he has since found his scoring boots with 12 goals this season. He has played 28 times for the Zebras scoring just once. He has been linked with a move abroad this season.

Tsotlhe Leshetla

Leshetla captained the side for the majority of the qaulifying phases but later passed the armband to Ramatlapeng. His football career has not blossomed.

Other members of team: Lennox Matlapeng, Emmanuel Goilatshwene, Ontiretse Siane, Thabang Kemoeng