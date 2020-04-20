Maano Ditshpo. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

FRANCISTOWN: Township Rollers central midfielder, Maano Ditshupo is close to full recovery after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Ditshupo has been on the sidelines for more than two months due to a fracture of the fifth metatarsal head on his right foot.

It was anticipated that he would not feature this season but owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the 35-year old is now expected to feature when action resumes.

“ The outbreak of the Coronavirus is a blessing in disguise for Ditshupo. He recently started a training program following the lockdown that has been given to other players following his lengthy injury spell. He has fully recovered and will definitely be ready to start playing when the season resumes after the lockdown,” Township Rollers assistant coach, Zachariah Muzadzi told Mmegi Sport.

Muzadzi added that Ditshupo is registered to play this season contrary to media reports.

He also gave

Banners

an update on forward Bogosi Mfila’s injury. Mfila damaged his knee ligaments a few months ago and Muzadzi has said he (Mfila) is unlikely to feature this season.

“ He has started light training but he has not fully recovered. He is still feeling slight pain on his knee. He will most probably take a longer time to heal, which means that the possibility of him featuring this season is highly unlikely,” Muzadzi said.

Injury prone left-winger, Galabgwe Moyana is expected back on the pitch when action resumes, after he limped out during Rollers’ Orange FA cup clash against Sua Flamingoes last month.

“ It was just a minor knock on his knee. He did not take that long to recover and resume training,” Muzadzi said.