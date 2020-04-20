Coronavirus could disrupt Phikwe marathon milestone

The Phikwe marathon, a major event in the country’s sports calendar, turns 35 this year, but COVID-19 could put a damper on the celebrations.

A big celebration was planned for July but with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the function is now in doubt.

Sports events are suspended indefinitely, and the marathon’s scheduled July date also remains in doubt due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The country’s longest running marathon was established by Boet Kahts and Phil Roberts as a fun run in 1985 and at some point it was called Bosele marathon. Over the years the marathon became the corner stone of road racing, attracting international runners to the former mining town. The race’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairperson, Omphemetse Makwape told Mmegi Sport that preparations for the marathon have been disrupted by Coronavirus. He said they were planning to have a big celebration in July.

“We have held negotiations with different stakeholders such as SPEDU, Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) and Orange Botswana who are the main sponsors and we know their positions. We are still awaiting feedback from Selebi Phikwe Town Council (SPTC) and we would then inform you of our way forward,” he said.

Makwape also said the scheduled date for the marathon was July but the six months State of Public Emergency makes it impossible to have the marathon on the set date.

The marathon has been a happy hunting ground for international runners. But there are some local runners who have made a name for

themselves over the years Tiyapo Maso, Bigboy Matlapeng, Bashingile Ndabili, Godiraone Nthomphe, Raobine Ramoseka, Rapula Diphoko, Onneile Dintwe and Onkemetse Selotate. Former LOC chairperson and ex-town mayor, Amogelang Mojuta recalls how the marathon has progressed through murky waters.

“It was a difficult period for the marathon during that time because some sponsors such as Mascom were not happy and had pulled out. We had to come up ways to make sure that the event goes ahead as planned. They decided to embark on a wait and see strategy. Fortunately, we managed get sponsorship from Orange in 2009. They came on-board with P200, 000 for three years, which was not enough to cover all the costs of the marathon. A lot of companies were not happy about the affairs of the LOC ,” he said.

BCL Mine was one of the companies that expressed displeasure and pulled out. Mojuta said he approached the then BCL managing director, Montwedi Mphathi who agreed to return as a sponsor in 2009. He said SPEDU also came on-board later.

“We had a strong LOC which made sure that marathon was held annually without fail. I decided to quit to follow my political aspirations because I did not want disruptions. The marathon gave us dignity because it was recognised by World Athletics as a qualifier for international championships,” he said.