Serowe woman charged for operating a bar during lockdown

PINI BOTHOKO Sunday, April 19, 2020
Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube
A 56 year old woman of Go-Sebina ward in Serowe was on Friday charged for operating a bar during suspension of liquor licence.

In an interview with MmegiOnline, Botswana Police Service (BPS) Public Relations Office, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube said the police caught the 56 year old woman operating a bar yesterday (Thursday) around 16:30 in the afternoon. He stated that she was found with three customers who were also caught red handed drinking alcohol.

Motube said the three customers were also charged  with an offence of drinking alcohol

at a prohibited place. 

Motube said even though investigations on the matter are still on going they will be fined money between P1000 and P5000. 

He further stated that police in Palapye and Selibe Phikwe are investigating cases in which two people were arrested and charged for operating shebeens in their homesteads. 

Motube said violation of lockdown regulations remains a concern pleading with Batswana to adhere.

