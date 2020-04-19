Multitudes have been charged for various offences, as the police intensify operations to enforce lockdown regulations.
From Friday 6pm to today at noon police charged 396 people for violating the national lockdown. According to Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) public relations officer, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube the violations include unlawful movement during lockdown, violation of transport permit, unlawful gatherings of people, drinking liquor in prohibited areas and unlawful operation and selling of liquor.
He said South division that covers Molepolole, Lobatse, Gantsi and Tsabong, is leading with the number of cases and people charged with Molepolole village having the highest count.
"A majority of Molepolole residents were
Motube said the offenders were charged upon admission of guilt and were fined between P1,000 and P5,000.