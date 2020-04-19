Scores arrested for violating lockdown regulations PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Multitudes have been charged for various offences, as the police intensify operations to enforce lockdown regulations.

From Friday 6pm to today at noon police charged 396 people for violating the national lockdown. According to Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) public relations officer, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube the violations include unlawful movement during lockdown, violation of transport permit, unlawful gatherings of people, drinking liquor in prohibited areas and unlawful operation and selling of liquor.

He said South division that covers Molepolole, Lobatse, Gantsi and Tsabong, is leading with the number of cases and people charged with Molepolole village having the highest count.

"A majority of Molepolole residents were

charged for unlawful movement during lockdown something that forced the police to investigate what could be behind this (uncontrolled) movement. Police established since the lockdown there has been a mushroom of shebeens with residents selling traditional beer. This is a serious concern if, in those few hours, close to 400 people were charged. It shows that the government's plea and fight against COVID-19 is falling on deaf ears," Motube said.

Motube said the offenders were charged upon admission of guilt and were fined between P1,000 and P5,000.