UB develops Covid-19 monitoring tools

The University of Botswana has developed three computer software tools that will assist the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the management and monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The initiative was a collaborative effort of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), Department of Computer Science and Faculty of Medicine.

FET developed a Web map visualization and live tracking dashboard that records data to illustrate real time trends of information on COVID-19 cases in Botswana. The dashboard was developed in collaboration with the Botswana Institute of Geometrics (BIG) and is manned by the University of Botswana personnel from FET.

The dashboard can be accessed on the government portal www.gov.bw under the Maps and Statistics tab. The platform is live and already receives positive feedback from the members of public.

Meanwhile, the Department of Computer Science has developed two self-assessment applications for the remote monitoring of

those in and out of quarantine as well as frontline health workers.

The self-assessment applications will drive data received from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) Department of Monitoring and Evaluation for assessment and analysis and will assist in real time decision making. The instruments were developed with expertise from the Department of Public Health in the Faculty of Medicine.

All the systems have been set up to interface with the MOHW information system (DHIS2). UB team leaders are: Dr Lopang Maphale from FET and Dr Audrey Masizana from Computer Science. Other key members are Dr Kealeboga Moreri, Dr Tiny Masupe, Mr. Kagiso Ndlovu, Mr. Michael Manisa, and Mr. Olebogeng Molefhi from BIG.