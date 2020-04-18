Community screening, testing starts Monday

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will commence community screening and testing for COVID-19 on April 20, 2020.

This is in line with Thursday’s announcement by health minister Lemogang Kwape that they are in the process of conducting mass random testing to assess the spread of COVID-19 in the country, starting Monday.

Kwape said government’s target is to test 22,000 people around the country, as a way of gauging whether the coronavirus has spread into the general public and if so, the extent at which it has.

A savingram from the ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary (Health Policy Research and Development) Moses Keetile directed to the coordinators of the District Health Management Teams states that the testing would be conducted in areas in the Greater Gaborone, Greater Francistown, Gantsi and Chobe.

“In an effort to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the National Strategy Office in collaboration with University of Botswana, Statistics Botswana, Botswana Harvard Partnership, ACHAP and MoHW will be conducting community testing for COVID-19 in the above mentioned districts,” wrote Keetile.

Keetile explained that testing would be conducted at selected households in the districts. He,

however, said the testing could be expanded to other areas as well to cover a larger population.

Keetile directed teams to inform communities about the activity through giving factual messages of hope and engaging families that will be sampled to allay fears and educate on the importance of the test.

When asked if Ramotswa and Molepolole, two villages where some of the positive cases are from are included in the survey, Keetile said they already have an intervention plan ongoing in the two villages.

“There is currently an ongoing intervention plan for the two villages, which is even more efficient. Contact tracing has commenced in the two villages including Gaborone to find and test those people who could have had contact with the registered cases. But the survey would also expand to other places not mentioned in the savingram,” he said.

Health authorities have so far collected 3,829 specimens, tested 3,602, and found 15 tested positive for the coronavirus and registering just one death of COVID-19.