Director of Health Services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae PIC: MONIRUL BHUIYAN/PRESSPHOTO

Whilst the Director of National Health, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae says the country is yet to register any recovered case of Covid-19, patients remain well and stable.

As at Friday, Botswana had registered 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19. The persons are in isolation at the Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital where they are still receiving medical care.

In a telephone interview, Dr Tshipayagae said the patients are well and no one has been released including the first three others, who were registered on March 30.

“There is no one who has been released after recovering. But they are showing improvement. Some of them were sick when they came here but they conditions have somewhat improved,” said Dr Tshipayagae.

Dr Tshipayagae said no case has been under critical state, so far.

This week, the Minister

Banners

of Health and Wellness Dr Lemogang Kwape announced new confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus; a police officer who had travelled to UK and a 21-year-old who had contact with Molepolole case.

He said they have collected 3829 specimen, tested 3602, 15 of which has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The country has registered just one death of covid-19.

Dr Kwape also said 541 people are under mandatory quarantine while 208 have been placed under home quarantine. The minister also announced that they would begin community mass testing this weekend.

He said they expect to test about 22 000 people after improving their testing capacity.