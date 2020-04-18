Francistown City Council clerk Lopang Pule PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: The Francistown City Council (FCC) has hired 30 more Social Workers in a bid to speed up the process of registering people who are genuinely eligible to benefit from food hampers following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Most people in Botswana eke a living from the informal sector. It was therefore, not surprising that many cried foul after the government enacted the stay-at-home rules to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading in Botswana because it has the potential to overwhelm the country’s poor health system.

The lockdown has left many people without any source of income since they are not allowed to go their usual trading places to offer their services and or sell their wares.

In an interview with Mmegi Online, the City Clerk of FCC Lopang Pule said his municipality has hired another 30 temporary Social Workers to speed up the process of registering people with a view to scrutinise if they are genuinely eligible to be given food hampers by the state.

FCC has a staff compliment of 33 permanent Social Workers.

Asked if more Social Workers will be hired in order to expedite

the process of identifying people eligible for the food baskets other than the 30 who were recently hired, Pule said: “We are still assessing the situation everyday. If we see that there is a need to employ more social workers, we will do so but our decisions will be guided by what is obtaining on the ground.”

Although Pule was willing to answer questions from MmegiOnline, he told the publication that he was constrained to field more questions since he will be addressing a press conference next week about a host of questions the publication wanted to ask him.

Meanwhile, Statistics from the FCC Social and Community Development (S&CD) Department entitled “S&CD COVID-19 Assessment Report,” passed to MmegiOnline show that 6,182 people throughout the city have been registered to find out if they are eligible for the food basket as of April 11 to 16.