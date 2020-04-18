Latty, Yung Amazing remember dark days

Two local Hip Hop artists Latty and Yung Amazing have released a single titled Dark Place. Dark Place is a song that was inspired by the hardships they both went through while trying to hustle in the music industry in Botswana.

The song was produced by ‘IX’ then mixed and mastered by Lord Rage, popularly known as Leggacy DG.

"Dark Place is a hyper song that inspires one to do better in life. It is also a song one can dance to at home or at the club. We both wrote our verses according to our experiences," he said.

Yung Amazing is an artist who was featured in ATI’s hit song Khiring Khiring Khorong Khorong. Latty has been in music for seven years, but have been inactive since 2016, as he had to focus on other things like running and growing his modelling agency, Modelling Academy X Models that is doing exceptionally well today. He had therefore decided to pick up where he left off with music.

"There is more music coming. This is actually a

Banners

single from our upcoming EP called ‘Here for Everything’. We will be on all the tracks for this project," he said. Latty said their song is on his Facebook page ‘LATTY’ or can be found on SoundCloud.

"Our future plan is to go international. I have more work coming with Yung Amazing, this won’t be our last EP together. But I also have a few international projects coming up in the near future. I love all my supporters, I appreciate them and I will keep updating them about my music on my page," he highlighted. He further advised his fans not to lose momentum during the lockdown and stay positive saying that together they will get through this trying time of the deadly coronavirus that has already taken lives worldwide.