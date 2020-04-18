Ounah prays God ends COVID-19

One of Botswana's talented gospel music artists Ounah has released a new single title On Our Knees. The single is a prayer request to God to intervene in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As I was praying in the early morning of March 26, the lyrics came to me and I started singing the song. I immediately went for unplugged live session at Sound Hub Studios where we recorded the song live together," Ounah told MmegiOnline.

He further explained that Shathiso Aron engineered the song, which features Tarsh Sherperd, Golesego Motswagole and legendary Stream Jazz artist, Coaster Sephekolo. Ounah said he has already shared the video of the single on digital platforms.

However, he pointed out that he is signed under Liso Records that houses many South African artists including Butana of ‘Batho Bana’ and Sechaba Pali among other artists.

"I was so privileged to join the record label six months ago. This is a huge development for marketing, growth and collaborations. The

record label planned for my first live DVD recording to be held on August 8, 2020, but postponed to a date to be announced due to COVID-19," he said.

This artist, who is also a teacher, noted that gospel music or music in general has many challenges from recording, production, sales, and marketing. He stated that he had to work on developing his skills since his first record. Ounah's music career has taken a different and positive direction and he had to learn through collaborations.

"All these years I have been committed to doing the best and that has paid off. Despite the cry by most of us, I managed to endure in the harsh market by being fully involved in selling my music," he revealed.