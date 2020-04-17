Sereetsi's Serubing live sessions with Mmegi

After streaming a successful mini-concert called Serubing on his Facebook page last week, Sereetsi and The Natives' frontman, Tomeletso Sereetsi will broadcast his second one on the Mmegi Facebook page on April 23, 2020 at 7.30pm.

While the last show was successful Sereetsi will now be moving to a much bigger platform. He told MmegiOnline this would just be a continuation of what he started last week because people need to get their minds off of COVID-19. “I have partnered with Mmegi and I really appreciate (the partnership). We will do a crossposting and people will be able to see the Facebook live concert both on Mmegi and The Natives page,” he said.

Sereetsi further said he will still be asking people to make monetary contributions, but he said the show would be special because he would like to make a contribution to

the COVID-19 relief fund with money made from the live sessions. “Part of the money I raise will be donated to the fund because there are other people who may be needier than me. I want to get Natives to contribute as they have fun and get free entertainment,” he said.

Sereetsi also revealed that he wants the show to be viewed by as many people as possible. He said it is going to be an unplugged solo performance just like the previous one. Sereetsi said that he would have time to engage with the audience during the live show as comments come in.