FUB warns clubs over salary cuts PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Players will terminate contracts if clubs fail to pay full salaries, the Botswana Football Union (FUB) warns as an anticipated clash between players and clubs builds.

It is nearly a month now since sporting activities were halted due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The majority of Premier League teams have started to feel the impact of inactivity, with some teams now surviving on hand-outs while some are tossing over the idea of cutting players' salaries.

Speaking to Mmegi Sport yesterday, FUB secretary general Kgosana Masaseng warned clubs against using the COVID-19 pandemic as a scapegoat in failure to meet contractual obligations with their players. He said, in contrast, some clubs do not solely rely on gate takings for survival. Masaseng said failure to pay salaries would mean that clubs are failing to keep their contractual promises to their employees hence players would be forced to terminate their contracts.

"What is appalling is that, we are just in the first month and teams are already complaining that they cannot afford to pay full salaries. But I can tell you; in the last season no team made over P200,000 from gate taking in

Banners

the last 10 games of the season. This shows that teams are not overly reliant on gake takings so really they should not struggle to meet their contractual agreements with the players."

"We have had teams writing to us, including institutional teams saying that they cannot afford to pay full salaries. But players have said no, if teams use the coronavirus as an excuse not to pay players that means the contracts will be inconsiderable, as certain aspects are not met. It would be of no use to stay in contracts like that. The agreement was that clubs will have to use relief funds from the government so they can be able to pay salaries," Masaseng said.

Masaseng, however, said the FUB has not received reports of salary cuts as of Thursday morning, but said they anticipate a higher number of reports in the coming weeks. The FUB has previously said players would not accept salary cuts in the first three months of the forced break.