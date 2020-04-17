Matsheka, Lobatse mayor to Gunners' rescue

Extension Gunners have expressed gratitude to Lobatse Member of Parliament (MP), Thapelo Matsheka and the town’s Mayor, Essop Pandor after they donated food hampers to the team.

According to the club’s spokesperson, Gerald Mahumba the food hampers will be shared among players and the technical team as relief during the COVID-19 lockdown. The donation is expected to assist as the club has been struggling to pay salaries.

The lockdown and cancellation of all sporting activities have made the financial situation at the club worse, prompting the area MP who is also the minister of Finance and Economic Development to come up with the grocery initiative. It is the second time Gunners received support from the MP’s office since he was voted in last year. Matsheka donated P3,000 to the

club last month.

“We wish to express out gratitude to the area MP and the mayor for their continued assistance to the club as this will bridge the gap of the team’s financial challenges during this period. We are proud and happy to have this kind of leadership for mobilising resources to assist sport development in Lobatse,” Mahumba said.

Mahumba said they are struggling to pay salaries and called upon the business community to assist. He said although the players understand the situation, they also have families to take care of and can only do that if they received their salaries.