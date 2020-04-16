BNSC, baseball body clash over affiliation

The Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) and the Botswana Baseball Association (BBA) are at loggerheads over a stalling affiliation process. BBA accused some BNSC members of holding back the baseball body’s affiliation.

BBA claimed the said members were against baseball affiliating with the BNSC. But BNSC technical director, Bobby Gaseitseiwe said the BBA had not submitted any documentation regarding the affiliation.

“We are the only organisation under the Sport Act which regulates sport. Maybe Baseball has its own interpretation on BNSC affiliation versus Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC). Remember the government also funds sport associations through the BNSC,” Gaseitsiwe said.

BBA founder, Latzbon Segaise said after formation of the association, it was recognised by BNOC but some individuals within BNSC wrote a letter to the Olympic body to reverse the process.

“As we speak, some of our members could be in Japan for training but that was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. So we are not at the same level with the Botswana Softball Association (BSA). Some of Chukyo University (Japan) officials who came here last month were also suppose to assist baseball. But like I said, BNSC has made our survival difficult from the beginning,” he said.

Segaise said during the World Baseball Softball Congress (WBSC) held in Gaborone, the BBA was accepted and recognised as a full member

of WBSC. He said there is fear that baseball would destroy softball hence its BNSC affiliation is blocked.

“We applied for BNSC affiliation up to now there is no response. When we made a follow up, they acknowledged receiving our request but then they come up with impossible requirements. It is a difficult for us because when we requested for affiliation from the then International Baseball Federation (IBAF), they rejected us, saying we should affiliate at home first. This has been a long process and it drained us leading to our players losing hope,” he said.

However, Segaise said for them to get WBSC affiliation, they were recognised by BNOC. He explained that if affiliated to BNOC, they could do without BNSC affiliation.

“An individual had found baseball equipment donors overseas so for that equipment to arrive here it is expensive because of our non BNSC affiliation. Even WBSC can only help through BNSC. As it stands, until we sort our issues with BNSC, we are stuck,” Segaise said.

He said their intention is to focus on development of players so that they can compete internationally.