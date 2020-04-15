Water scarcity persists in the outskirts of Tutume

FRANCISTOWN: The water challenge in some villages under Tutume Sub-District persists despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Legislator for Nkange constituency Dr. Never Tshabang told MmegiOnline that the situation of acute water shortage has been bad for some time now.

He said that Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) had promised to connect the constituency to Ntimbale Dam in order to increase the water quality supply in some villages within Nkange constituency, but nothing had been done yet.

He added that the current lockdown for COVID-19 might have brought the project to a halt.

Tshabang further said: “The situation has been there since last year and there was a solution around January, which didn’t last for long”.

He also said that it was reported that there was a breakdown of Maitengwe pump station number 2, which supplies most of the villages in the same constituency.

He said that some of his constituents depend mostly on fetching water from the river and ponds for cooking and drinking.

He added: “This is a serious danger since the water is not clean enough. To make matters worse, in order to fight coronavirus we need clean water therefore, this water crisis compromises the hygiene of the community, which makes them vulnerable to the virus”.

Matobo-Goshwe councillor, Milikani Tshupeng, told this publication that currently people in Matobo village are hit by an acute water crisis making life difficult for the inhabitants amidst COVID-19.

He hoped that the situation would change in a few days since WUC has started making connections to the new water reservoir.

Tshupeng was satisfied with the new developments made by WUC even though he indicated that the pressure might not reach villages such as Ntogwe.

He said that currently people are risking their own lives fetching water from the ponds, rivers and boreholes as

Banners

an alternative, which could pose a health risk and exposure.

For his part Timbi ward chief in Tutume village, Morgan Kenalemang said that the situation of water scarcity in their ward and surrounding areas is still the same.

He said that the situation worsens in the afternoon as water supply dries up and is restored in the wee hours at around 1am.

Kenalemang said that most of the people end up queuing in different locations to seek permits so that they can travel to neighbouring Tutume to buy water at the shopping centre.

He said that people should have enough water so that they can wash their hands regularly to effectively fight off the coronavirus.

A 59-year-old villager Mmoloki Chizhala said that they have spent the last few months without water.

He said that most of the villagers resort to rain water harvesting through containers and use it for different household purposes.

Chizhala added: “Our lives are in danger and having soap is useless if there’s not enough water to wash our hands in order to prevent COVID-19”.

To add insult to injury, the concerned villager said that it is very difficult to purchase water from retail outlets in neighbouring Tutume.

He said that for one to travel to Tutume village they need to obtain travelling permits, which are hard to get.

Chizhala said: “The conditions this side are very bad and as difficult as it seems, we are trying to comply with lockdown regulations even though we do not have water”.

He pleaded with the government to help with alternatives such as assisting with water bowsers and even come up with a permanent solution to end the matter once and for all.