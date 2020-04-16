 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Rollers among most followed teams on social media

Rollers among most followed teams on social media

BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO Thursday, April 16, 2020
Rollers among most followed teams on social media PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG
Botswana Premier League (BPL) giants, Township Rollers is among the continent’s leading clubs with the largest following on social media.

Rollers are ranked number 32, and are the only local side appearing in the top 62 sides in the African Football Digital Benchmark rankings for April.

In Southern Africa, Rollers are ranked number seven, behind powerhouses such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Supersport United and Cape Town City. Rollers currently have a total following of 334, 000 on digital platforms. They also have 284, 000 followers on Facebook, 28, 000 on Instagram and 21, 000 on Twitter.

They have been the leaders in digital media in Botswana for a long time before other clubs like Jwaneng Galaxy, Orapa United,

TAFIC and Gaborone United (GU) intensified their efforts in making use of social media platforms.

Egyptian giants, Al Ahly have the largest following in the continent with a total of 27 million followers. On Facebook alone, they have amassed 12 million followers.

Their fiercest rivals in Egypt, Zamalek are second with a total of 12 million followers while Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic (6 million), South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs (5 million) and Orlando Pirates (4 million) follow behind. Chiefs are the leading side in Southern Africa, followed by other SA’s Premiership sides, Pirates, Sundowns, Supersport United and Cape Town City.

Sport

