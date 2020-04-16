Kuke cop charged with wife's murder PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

A police officer holding the rank of sergeant allegedly murdered his wife at Kuke village in Gantsi district.

The Botswana Police Service (BPS)’s public relations officer, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube confirmed the incident in an interview with Mmegi.

Motube said the 52-year-old cop who was stationed at Kuke satellite police station murdered his 51-year-old wife on Monday. He further stated that the cop was yesterday (Tuesday) arraigned before Gantsi Magistrate’s Court for a single count of murder.

Asked what caused the misunderstanding between the couple, Motube declined to comment any further on the matter stating that investigations

Banners

were still at an initial stage.

“This is what I can share with you at this moment. Investigations on the matter are ongoing,” he said.

On Tuesday when addressing the media during a press conference, the Deputy Commissioner for Botswana Police Service (BPS), Dinah Marathe expressed disappointment at the continued killing and raping of women and children during the lockdown.

The cop’s murder case is one of the two murder cases between lovers that occurred during lockdown.