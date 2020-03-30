For the past weeks, different countries have focused their efforts on fighting the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials in different countries have engaged in rigorous campaigns to disseminate information on the pandemic and cautionary guidelines on hygienic practices. Different countries have closed their borders and imposed lockdowns on their people as a way of fighting the possible spread of the virus.

While many people seem to have taken heed to the call to follow all the measures put in place, there are still some people who seem to take the issue lightly. The Monitor on Thursday observed that while many Batswana have been cooperative and following instructions, there are still pockets of individuals who seem to think or believe that the fight against coronavirus is a joke.

There are some individuals who choose to be difficult and refuse to use sanitisers, as they enter and exit the stores. Shamefully enough these individuals are grown up men and women who should be giving the younger ones guidance. Apart from these delinquents who seem to be more interested in thwarting government’s commendable efforts to fight the possible spread of coronavirus, many Batswana seem to be prepared to work hand in hand with health officials to minimise chances of the virus entering the country. Many Batswana have been queuing outside supermarkets patiently, even though most of the times those in the queues do not necessary observe the social

safe distances. Even though government has not announced a lockdown as yet, many Batswana are staying at home, something, which is also commendable.

Some people have chosen to take the issue of the possible spread of coronavirus lightly, just because Botswana has not registered even a single case. As of Sunday, confirmed positive cases in South African stood at 1,187. This is worrisome, considering the fact that Batswana and South Africans prior to the restrictions travelled between the two countries regularly.

Equally, this should be reason enough to see the seriousness of the issue. Those who continue to ignore or go against recommendations made by government are not only selfish, but also very irresponsible. There are individuals who still continue to find ways of travelling to South Africa, even entering through ungazzetted points.

These people should know that should they catch the virus they are not only putting their lives at risk, but also the lives of many other Batswana who have been trying hard enough to assist government in fighting the possible spread. We plead with all Batswana to work hand in hand with the government to keep the virus at bay.

In the meantime, The Monitor would like to recognise individuals and companies that continue to make donations/contributions towards the fight against COVID-19. Kudos to your efforts!