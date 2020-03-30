Former Zebras midfielder and current national Under-23 coach, Keitumetse 'Pio' Paul is presently the fans' favourite to take part in the upcoming Botswana legends' friendly match against former South African stars.

The match, organised by the Footballers’ Union of Botswana (FUB) will take place on May 29, 2020 as part of the union’s 10-year anniversary.

As at 5pm on Friday when the latest poll results were revealed, Paul had garnered 1,119 votes. The only other former star whose results came close to Paul’s on Friday was Tshepiso ‘Sox’ Molwantwa’s with 851 votes. Both Paul and Molwantwa left an unforgettable mark at Township Rollers and Zebras during their playing days.

Paul has since grown to become one of the most renowned local coaches around.

He has helped the likes of Sharps Shooting Stars (now

Molepolole City Stars) and Notwane gain promotion to the elite league.

According to the latest poll, players who retired in recent years appear to be the most popular amongst the supporters, with the majority of them having missed out on watching Paul’s peers in action during their time.

Another former Rollers star, Onalethata Tshekiso is third on the poll with 615 votes followed by Sekhana Koko with 528 votes.

Tshekiso was part of the history making Zebras side that qualified for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2012. He is also the president of the union, which seeks to ensure that the welfare of professional football players in the country is of the required standards.

Surprisingly, former Zebras captain and no-nonsense defender, Mompati Thuma is amongst those with the lowest number of votes so far. Thuma has so far garnered only 23 votes while his defensive partner, at Zebras, Ernest Amos has 23. Other legends who appear on the poll include the likes of Diphetogo Selolwane, Vincent Chikumba, Itumeleng Duiker and Holiness Mlilo.