Township Rollers' striker, Tumisang 'Teenage' Orebonye is attracting interest from abroad following his recent fine form.

The striker has recently found his crossing boots banging 12 goals this season, seven in the league, four in the Mascom Top 8 and a goal in the Orange FA Cup.

Speaking to Monitor Sport recently, Orebonye dropped a hint that he could leave the 16-league champions for a move abroad with enquiries from South Africa, Egypt and Algeria. “I still hope that I will play outside

the country. I still have age on my side.

There have been enquiries for my services from teams in South Africa, Egypt and Algeria. There is nothing concrete at moment. I just need to keep working hard, hopefully something will come up,” he said.

The 24-year-old could have a second bite at the cherry after failed trials before. At 16, he was invited for trials at South African giants, Mamelodi Sundowns, but could not make the trip due to school commitments. In 2017, he tried his luck at Chippa United, but was unsuccessful in his trials.

Meanwhile, South Africa-based Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele is said to be edging closer to Black Leopards exit.

According South African football publication Soccerladuma, Tsotso is yet to make up his mind whether he will stay at the Limpopo-based club beyond this season.

He arrived at Lidhodha Duvha on a one-year contract in June after parting ways with Sundowns.

He has made 10 league appearances for the Limpopo-based side, six starts while he came off the bench four times, scoring a single goal in the process.