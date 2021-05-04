Police nab 29-year-old for footballer's murder. FILE PIC

FRANCISTWON: Police at Francistown Central Police Station have confirmed the arrest of a man believed to be the killer of young footballer, Bangu Lowani.

The alleged killer is reportedly 29-years old.

“We arrested the alleged killer after an intensive investigation. We did not arrest him through a tip off. He was arrested at a certain location in Francistown where he resides but for now I do not want to give out explicit details about the case. It could compromise our investigations,” said Francistown Central Police station commander Lebalang Maniki.

The 29-year old man, who is originally from Maun, will be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning according to police.

Lowani, a footballer in the Division Two league in Francistown, was killed on the evening April 16, 2021 somewhere near the Francistown interchange, which is widely known as the

Spaghetti road. Last week the police released CCTV footage of the alleged killer and pleaded with members of the public to help in his arrest.

“I cannot confirm or deny that the man we have arrested is the one who appeared on the CCTV or not. Disclose such details could also compromise our investigations,” Maniki said.

After the police released the CCTV footage there were widespread reports that the alleged killer hails from Tutume. Some even speculated that his name is Majeke and is a regular figure at Galo Mall. There was also speculation that the man had turned himself in.

The motive for the killing still remains unknown to the police.