 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTWON: Police at Francistown Central Police Station have confirm...
A SADC technical team, led by Botswana and her senior military officia...
Lawyers representing Leader of Opposition (LOO), Dumelang Saleshando s...
Prevailing Securities company has had the last laugh against the BURS ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Police nab 29-year-old for footballer's murder

Police nab 29-year-old for footballer's murder

CHAKALISA DUBE Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Police nab 29-year-old for footballer's murder. FILE PIC
FRANCISTWON: Police at Francistown Central Police Station have confirmed the arrest of a man believed to be the killer of young footballer, Bangu Lowani.

The alleged killer is reportedly 29-years old. 

“We arrested the alleged killer after an intensive investigation. We did not arrest him through a tip off. He was arrested at a certain location in Francistown where he resides but for now I do not want to give out explicit details about the case. It could compromise our investigations,” said Francistown Central Police station commander Lebalang Maniki. 

The 29-year old man, who is originally from Maun, will be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning according to police. 

Lowani, a footballer in the Division Two league in Francistown, was killed on the evening April 16, 2021 somewhere near the Francistown interchange, which is widely known as the

Banners
Spaghetti road. Last week the police released CCTV footage of the alleged killer and pleaded with members of the public to help in his arrest.

“I cannot confirm or deny that the man we have arrested is the one who appeared on the CCTV or not. Disclose such details could also compromise our investigations,” Maniki said. 

After the police released the CCTV footage there were widespread reports that the alleged killer hails from Tutume. Some even speculated that his name is Majeke and is a regular figure at Galo Mall. There was also speculation that the man had turned himself in.

The motive for the killing still remains unknown to the police.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

People who live in glasshouses should not throw stones

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort