  1. Mmegi
  2. News
Zambian academic calls forestablishment of ‘powered-up schools’

CHAKALISA DUBE Friday, April 30, 2021
PALAPYE: A Zambian academic, Professor Trywell Kalusupa, who boasts vast experience on labor matters has emphasised that Botswana should leapfrog towards establishing “powered-up schools”.

A lecturer at the University of Namibia, Kasulupa was the guest speaker at the just ended Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) virtual elective congress that was coordinated from Palapye. A powered-up school is one that serves the educational needs of children and youth, by putting public schools at the centre of learning and leveraging on various forms of partnerships with various stakeholders such as the community among others, to help learners grow and develop a broad range of competencies and skills.

“A powered-up school would recognise and adapt to the learning that takes place beyond its walls, regularly assessing students’ skills and tailoring learning opportunities to meet students at their skills level. Additionally, new partners in children’s’ learning would complement and assist teachers effectively execute their duties, and could support children’s mental health as well as physical development. These would ultimately improve learning and its outcomes,” he said. He added: “Quite literally with a powered-up school, it would be the school at the centre of the community that powers student learning and development using every path possible. To put public schools at the centre of education systems given their

essential role in equalising opportunity across society there must be stronger, more trusting relationships between communities and educators.” In his lengthy address Kalusupa urged BOSETU to be committed to political, social and economic education that develops an alert the populace that can meaningfully participate in the affairs of the nation at all levels as expected of it.

The Zambian academic also expressed worry that Botswana’s financial investment in the education sector has been substantial but the impact it has produced over the years is not satisfactory.  “BOSETU as one of the key stakeholders in the country’s education should ensure that education is strongly treated as a strategic and well thought investment which government must continue to undertake for the country’s present and posterity and will support programmes that pay attention to the enhancement of teaching and learning at all levels of education,” he said.

Added Kalusupa: “There is also need for BOSETU and other key stakeholders in the education sector to demand that the education system moves away from the purely academic focus of education, to promote multi-pathways based on individuals’ talents and interests as a matter of urgency.

News

