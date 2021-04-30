Charma Gal, Vee Mampeezy rivalry to benefit creatives

While their rivalry has been well documented in the past, it looks like Botswana’s decorated musicians Vee Mampeezy and Charma Gal will take their battle to the stage in a charity music festival organised by Jil Foundation and The Voice newspaper on May 28.

Despite so many years coexisting in the same industry and being the highest earners every year, the two have never collaborated. And just in a recent interview with The Voice newspaper, Vee Mampeezy admitted that he has had tensions with the Sekuta hitmaker over-booking issues in the past but it was never a beef to begin with.

Whether there was a beef between the two, it looks like they have squashed just on time because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been so difficult especially for the creative industry.

Before the announcement of the new project which seeks to benefit other creatives, both local giants were interacting publicly on social media through comments.

Just the other day they were playing golf together as they hype the upcoming performance battle. Speaking of battles, Vee Mampeezy is not new to these kinds of events because he had in the past hosted a huge countrywide tour with veteran rhumba musician Franco.

Now the upcoming festival according to Foundation Jill is an initiative to help artists to diversify into business and other short courses so that they can be able to earn a living for themselves. “The project was born out of compassion; I am already struggling as an artist so I wonder how other artists are doing,” Vee Mampeezy said in a live Facebook video. He said artists who

dropped out of school to pursue music are now struggling therefore they want to help them with short courses. He added that business people from across the country should come and make pledges for the exercise. “We don’t know when the industry will open. We all know how we tried last year and failed so this is meant to keep us going as we wait. Obviously we can’t help every artist but the few that will be assisted will be uplifted and they will also get to learn the spirit of giving,” he said.

“We are putting our efforts into this so we need everyone’s support so that we can help fellow artists.

In this battle we have been provided with sound, stage so all we have to do is perform for free,” Charma Gal commented for her part. She said so many creatives have opened businesses but it is not everyone who has start-up income. The Mosepele wa lorato hitmaker further said they aim to teach upcoming artists professionalism among other things.

Vee Mampeezy also announced that Member of Parliament for Gaborone , Mpho Balopi has pledged P50 000 for the cause. He said they had already targeted artists to assist. “There are artists who were breadwinners so their families are now suffering because the industry is on halt” he revealed.