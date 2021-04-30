Franco PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Kwasa Kwasa legend, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane who has been quiet for some time following the disappointment of failure to host his Soul Fill Up with Franco festival, is back in the spotlight with a new single scheduled for official release today.

The new single titled Motho yo ke ofe? comes at a time when the Gabane born music star is marking his 20-year anniversary since he debuted with his hit album Ke lela le lona back in 2001.

The single is the first Franco has released in a long musical career. Having last released music back in 2018, his legion of fans had started wondering whether their star is done releasing music. But Franco says the two–year-gap was nothing rather than more of a soul searching expedition.

He told Arts & Culture that the new single could be what the doctor has prescribed to soothe the pain of his shattered dream to fill the national stadium, an event which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said his intention was to release an album as is the norm, just after the planned Soul Fill-Up with Franco festival on April 4, 2020.

He explained that he had become hopeless as more than 13 months passed without him being able to host a single show

“I have never released a single

before in my music career. But as you know, I have not been releasing since 2018. I had planned to release an album last year after Soul Fill-up with Franco festival to ride on it unfortunately things changed due to COVID-19. That left me devastated. But people have been asking questions why I am not releasing music. That gave me a lift and I thought let me do what I do best to deal with the situation,” said Franco.

Franco stated that the single is accessible for purchase on digital platforms. He pointed out that despite the disruptions brought about by COVID-19, there are also positives to take home.

“COVID-19 has been bad but some of us who have been relying on music festivals to make money, we have now started to appreciate the importance of technology. We have learnt the importance of diversifying our businesses,” he added. Franco also said he is optimistic that things will soon return to normalcy as the world is starting to show signs of winning the war against the pandemic.