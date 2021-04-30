 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

While their rivalry has been well documented in the past, it looks lik...
Botswana Beverage Association, a new alcohol industry advocacy body is...
Kwasa Kwasa  legend, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane who has...
Gorogile Kelebile whose goes by the  stage name is Modubathankga ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Franco releases first ever single

Franco releases first ever single

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, April 30, 2021
Franco PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Kwasa Kwasa  legend, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane who has been quiet for some time following the disappointment of failure to host his Soul Fill Up with Franco festival, is back in the spotlight with a new single scheduled for official release today.

The new single titled Motho yo ke ofe? comes at a time when the Gabane born music star is marking his 20-year anniversary  since he debuted with his hit album Ke lela le lona back in 2001.

The single is the first Franco has released in a long musical career. Having last released music back in 2018, his legion of fans had started wondering whether their star is done releasing music. But Franco says the two–year-gap was nothing rather than more of a soul searching expedition.

He told Arts & Culture that the new single could be what the doctor has prescribed to soothe the pain of his shattered dream to fill the national stadium, an event which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said his intention was to release an album as is the norm, just after the planned Soul Fill-Up with Franco festival on April 4, 2020.

He explained that he had become hopeless as more than 13 months passed without him  being able to host a single show

“I have never released a single

Banners
before in my music career. But as you know, I have not been releasing since 2018. I had planned to release an album last year after Soul Fill-up with Franco festival to ride on it unfortunately things changed due to COVID-19. That left me devastated. But people have been asking questions why I am not releasing music. That gave me a lift and I thought let me do what I do best to deal with the situation,” said Franco.

Franco stated that the single is accessible for purchase on digital platforms. He pointed out  that despite the disruptions brought about by COVID-19, there are also positives to take home.

“COVID-19 has been bad but some of us who have been relying on music festivals to make money, we have now started to appreciate the importance of technology. We have learnt the importance of diversifying our businesses,” he added. Franco also said he is optimistic that things will soon return to normalcy as the world is starting to show signs of winning the war against the pandemic.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Cabinet reshuffle

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort