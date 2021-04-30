Modubathankga

Gorogile Kelebile whose goes by the stage name is Modubathankga is a traditional poet who recites his poems in his mother-tongue, Setswana.

This 27-year-old Thamaga born multi-talented poet has proven to be very gifted in spoken poetry. The young man ventured into Setswana language poetry with the aim to promote and preserve Setswana language and tradition. “The diction I use proves my immense talent. I always make sure that my poems are rich in content and entertainment. I can confidently say that I am a naturally unique master of ceremonies, actor and traditional instrument player. I am also good in traditional dance and dikhwaere. My vision is to use arts to promote and preserve culture, educate, guide and entertain fellow citizens,” he highlighted.

Modubathankga added that he believes that through his art, Setswana language could be persevered, promoted and passed on to coming generations despite challenges such as globalisation, cultural imperialism and

new media.

The young poet has performed in events such as the Inauguration of President Mokgweetsi Masisi and ABSOPA Poetry competitions. He also won Setswana Poetry Competition organised by Alliance Francaise De Gaborone.

Speaking of his challenges, he pointed out that he was in many cases mocked by his peers for choosing to pursue to recite Setswana langauge poems. He added that he was concerned about some event organisers who wanted artists to offer them free performances. Moreover, he explained that he has been negatively affected by COVID-19 as he cannot find sponsors nor be hired for performances as events have been cancelled due to the pandemic. He added that his international performance was cancelled due to the pandemic stating that he had a couple of events lined up.