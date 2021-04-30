 
Sesame releases new single

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 30, 2021
Sesame Baingapi-Gabosekwe
Sesame Baingapi-Gabosekwe has released a new single dubbed Merafe.

The single was recorded and produced by Shatizo Aaron at Soundhub studios in Gaborone.

According Sesame, Merafe, is about how people praise and glorify God not just because of his works but because of who he is in their lives. “I do Christian gospel music and what inspired me was to spread the word of Jesus Christ to everyone, let them know he has room to accommodate all of us regardless of our backgrounds and situations,” she shared.

Sesame added that her music comes from trying to live life as best as God has created us. She said it is about letting God guide us through all we do and praise him in the process. “I have written all my music except one song which was written by Prophet Keletso Moenda who has always shown interest in my career path,” she said.

Furthermore, the

upcoming gospel artist who started her professional music career in 2018 pointed out that she was still getting her music out there.

She said so far people responded very well her songs. Sesame said she tries not just to sing but to minister to the spirit and soul of the listener.

However, she highlighted that it was very difficult for upcoming artists to penetrate the local music industry market. Even though she is facing difficulties to gain the recognition she wants, she boasted that in 2019 her album won best New Comer at the Annual Gospel Awards. In 2020 her company SesameGee Entertainment sponsored the release of singles for three artists and videos who have been her backing vocalists since she started her music career. She also had an opportunity to perform alongside a Nigerian artist, Jimmy D in 2020.

