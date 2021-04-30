Nkobolo

When Thato Sadi Nkobolo, started operating her business from her home and car boot in 2019, she had the passion to provide people with new and unique accessories in terms of what drove her the most.

Nkobolo who is now the director of a brand called House of Legends, is expanding her business from a boutique to include a beauty spa this week.

“My love of fashion led to the birth of the brand ‘Legends’ and subsequently House of Legends boutique and a beauty spa.

A legend leaves behind an unforgettable impression on others hence the name House of Legends;

where one dresses to leave an impression,” Nkobolo told Arts & Culture in an interview this week.

She also revealed that House of Lengends started from her home in Rasesa and has been operating since 2019. “Before all this I was operating

from home and selling from a car boot.

But in January 2021 I opened shop in Gaborone, White City plot 10407 along old Lobatse road opposite.”

Additionally, Nkobolo noted that her business has now expanded to encompass a beauty spa offering manicure, pedicure, massage and facial treatments which will start operating tomorrow.

When fully operational the optimistic woman said she expects the business to employ around ten people mainly the youth and curb the high unemployment rate in Botswana.

“We also hold small events like birthday celebrations but due to COVID-19 we can only accommodate up to 10 people per session,” she concluded.