Lucia Major also known as Lucia Dottie in the creative industry is one of the six Batswana artists who have been selected for Africa Music Challenge Top 20.

This promising singer is the only woman among the six local talents who made it through to the Top 20. The young artist proved to have what it takes after beating hundreds of artists from different corners of Africa. The finalists will perform Africa Theme song at the second edition of the Pan-Africa Sports, Business and Celebrate Day on May 25, 2021.

“I am very excited to have been chosen among more than 400 fellow talented musicians from 55 African countries who participated in this prestigious music competition. This means a lot to me as an artist and will certainly add a great value on my music career. This competition gives us an opportunity to gain recognition we need true elevation of our music career,” Lucia Dottie told Arts & Culture. Furthermore, she explained that she started her music career way back but penetrated the industry in 2018 when she was featured by Kulenyane on their Bare Ngwana Ga Se Waaka album.

This Afro fusion singer added that in most of her songs she talks about love. She pointed out that people pass through challenges in their relationships so when they are down they need something to lift their spirits hence her songs are inspired by real life situations.

Lucia Dottie added that she had a single titled Is He; one album titled Sengwe Se Teng and a single titled Phola from her upcoming album. She added that she has collaborated with different artists from other countries like Greg Burkimbila from Burkina Faso and Nomfundo Keys from South Africa together with Shanky Briz from Kasane in Botswana. Her latest album was recorded at Raindrop records in Molepolole and produced by Thatie Sghubhu. “I am humbled by the massive support I am getting from people more especially my international fans that are mostly from countries such as Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, UK, RSA, Lesotho and Zimbabwe,” she proudly said.

Last year she got position three in Bodiragatsi Jwame Lentswe Lame Covid-19 song competition which was sponsored by First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) and Yarona FM. She recently established a brand called Phola which she said was doing great. “The industry is still down for now, I hope when it opens I will get a chance to spread my wings. For now am pushing hard outside the country and I anticipate to have shows outside soon,” she said. Even though she is not that famous she indicated that she is investing on supporting other upcoming musicians.