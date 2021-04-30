 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

While their rivalry has been well documented in the past, it looks lik...
Botswana Beverage Association, a new alcohol industry advocacy body is...
Kwasa Kwasa  legend, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane who has...
Gorogile Kelebile whose goes by the  stage name is Modubathankga ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Lucia Dottie makes it into Africa Music Challenge Top 20

Lucia Dottie makes it into Africa Music Challenge Top 20

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 30, 2021
Lucia Dottie
Lucia Major also known as Lucia Dottie in the creative industry is one of the six Batswana artists who have been selected for Africa Music Challenge Top 20.

This promising singer is the only woman among the six local talents who made it through to the Top 20. The young artist proved to have what it takes after beating hundreds of artists from different corners of Africa. The finalists will perform Africa Theme song at the second edition of the Pan-Africa Sports, Business and Celebrate Day on May 25, 2021.

“I am very excited to have been chosen among more than 400 fellow talented musicians from 55 African countries who participated in this prestigious music competition. This means a lot to me as an artist and will certainly add a great value on my music career. This competition gives us an opportunity to gain recognition we need true elevation of our music career,” Lucia Dottie told Arts & Culture. Furthermore, she explained that she started her music career way back but penetrated the industry  in 2018 when she was featured by Kulenyane on their Bare Ngwana Ga Se Waaka album.

This Afro fusion singer added that in most of her songs she talks about love. She pointed out that people pass through challenges in their relationships so when they are down they need something to lift their spirits hence her songs are inspired by real life situations.

Banners
Lucia Dottie added that she had a single titled Is He; one album titled Sengwe Se Teng and a single titled Phola from her upcoming album. She added that she has collaborated with different artists from other countries like Greg Burkimbila from Burkina Faso and Nomfundo Keys from South Africa together with Shanky Briz from Kasane in Botswana. Her latest album was recorded at Raindrop records in Molepolole and produced by Thatie Sghubhu. “I am humbled by the massive support I am getting from people more especially my international fans that are mostly from countries such as Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, UK, RSA, Lesotho and Zimbabwe,” she proudly said.

Last year she got position three in Bodiragatsi Jwame Lentswe Lame Covid-19 song competition which was sponsored by First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) and Yarona FM. She recently established a brand called Phola which she said was doing great. “The industry is still down for now, I hope when it opens I will get a chance to spread my wings. For now am pushing hard outside the country and I anticipate to have shows outside soon,” she said. Even though she is not that famous she indicated that she is investing on supporting other upcoming musicians.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Cabinet reshuffle

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort