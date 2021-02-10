Adel Amrouche

Zebras coach, Adel Amrouche has recalled Thero Setsile and Mothusi Johnson, ending a lengthy absence following the infamous ban for drinking alcohol while in camp almost two years ago.

The Zebras go into a 10-day camp starting today as they kick-start preparations for the make or break encounter against Zimbabwe’s Warriors next month.

Botswana lies third in Group H of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with four points, just one behind Zimbabwe.

A win over Zimbabwe will see the Zebras leapfrog into second behind already qualified Algeria. Zambia are at the bottom with three points.

Two teams qualify for the tournament, which Cameroon hosts next year.

Amrouche, despite the challenges of an inactive domestic league, will get preparations underway today.

He has called locally-based players, with those abroad expected to join at a later stage.

The squad has familiar faces in addition to new players.

The biggest news is the return of Setsile and Johnson, both banned in 2019 after a drinking incident.

The two have reportedly apologised for their transgression, which meant they were eligible

for selection.

However, the door has shut for Jwaneng Galaxy star midfielder Lebogang Ditsele, who remains out of favour. It is said disciplinary issues have kept the gangly midfielder out.

There are first-time call-upon Moagi Sechele from Jwaneng Galaxy, Mpho Stephen (Sua Flamongoes), Basiamisi Sebapalo (Masitaoka), Lopang Mosigi (Orapa United), Chipo Ngwako (Waxford), Thabiso Buti (Notwane) and Kitso Mangolo (Security Systems).

Amrouche said it is going to be a challenge to get the players to the required fitness levels due to inactivity.

The full squad:

Ezekiel Morake, Kabelo Dambe, Goitseone Phoko, Lesenya Malapela, Tshepo Maikano, Moagi Sechele, Mpho Stephen, Onkarabile Ratanang, Lesenya Ramoroka, Mothusi Johnson, Kitso Mangolo, Thendai Kesekile, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mosah Gaolaolwe, Gofaone Molapi, Basiamisi Sebapalo, Lopang Mosegi, Fortunate Thulare, Gape Gaogane, Molebatsi Tlhalefo, Bakang Tsholang, Tshepo Ngwako, Mishiani Thupa, Onkabetse Makgantai, Thabiso Boti, Resaobaka Thatanyane, Thayayaone Kgamanyane, Kobamelo Kebaikanye, Thero Setsile.