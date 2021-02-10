First National Bank Botswana has warned investors to expect a drop in profits of up to P136 million for the half-year ended December 31, 2020.
In a statement this week, the bank said pretax profits would be between 20% and 25% lower than the corresponding period last year.
FNBB recorded pretax profits of P545 million for the half-year ended December 31, 2019. While directors did not provide reasons behind the lower profit due, local commercial
Also, banks took a knock on their numbers from extending relief to the customers such as loan repayment holidays and others. FNBB expects to release its results on March 2, 2021.