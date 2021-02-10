Rakops Police

FRANCISTOWN: A 38-year-old man was on Monday found dead at Sekgopale settlement near Mmadikola in the Boteti area.

The deceased, according to the police, was found near the main road. Rakops Police Station commander, superintendent Thito Freeman said that it is not clear how the man died, but said they have observed he was not hit by a vehicle. Sekgopale falls within the policing area of Rakops.

He said that the deceased did not have any physical injuries and only a post-mortem will determine if there was any foul play or not concerning his death.

“A day (on Sunday) before he was found dead the man took a family horse to look for cattle. Later on that day, the horse returned home without him, but the family did not

suspect that anything strange could have happened to him (the deceased). However, the 38-year-old’s lifeless body was discovered lying on the ground by a passerby who alerted us (the police) yesterday morning (Monday),” Freeman said.

The Monday incident comes just days after Rakops police recorded a case in which a 22-year-old man was found dead in an abandoned house near his place of residence.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Rakops over the weekend on allegations that he murdered the 22-year-old, who also happens to be his cousin. The cousins lived together. The accused was arraigned at Letlhakane Magistrate's Court on Monday. The motive for the killing remains unknown.