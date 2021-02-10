Twenty-six-year-old Mimi Brown Thobega, who has entered a global magazine competition called Jetset, is pleading with Batswana to go online to vote for her in support.
If Thobega were to win the competition she would make the cover of the magazine. She is currently in the quarterfinals of the competition and is calling for support before voting closes on Thursday.
There are two voting options and the first one is free while the second option requires one to pay a minimum of $10.
“To know more, you can visit the website on jetsetmag.com. Jetset is an American lifestyle magazine that is aimed for affluent people and is usually distributed in private jets, private
The manager further pleaded for not only votes from Batswana but also to make the little monetary contribution possible and help the young woman win.