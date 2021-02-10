Mimi Brown Thobega

Twenty-six-year-old Mimi Brown Thobega, who has entered a global magazine competition called Jetset, is pleading with Batswana to go online to vote for her in support.

If Thobega were to win the competition she would make the cover of the magazine. She is currently in the quarterfinals of the competition and is calling for support before voting closes on Thursday.

There are two voting options and the first one is free while the second option requires one to pay a minimum of $10.

“To know more, you can visit the website on jetsetmag.com. Jetset is an American lifestyle magazine that is aimed for affluent people and is usually distributed in private jets, private

yachts, private jet terminals, exclusive events and resorts. The magazine is categorised into lifestyle, travel and real estate. We are appealing to the public for their support. She is currently in position six out of 16 contestants in her group. She has to be in position one to qualify for the semi-finals,” her manager Wame Thobega told Arts & Culture.

The manager further pleaded for not only votes from Batswana but also to make the little monetary contribution possible and help the young woman win.