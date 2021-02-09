FRANCISTOWN: A security officer, who allegedly stabbed his paramour multiple times with a sharp object suspected to be a knife, was denied bail at his arraignment before Magistrate Game Mooketsi today.

The state alleges that Oagile Loeto, 23, unlawfully wounded Chawada Mabaa on February 5, 2021, at Mathangwane village.

After prosecutor Janet Mothowakgosi applied for charges to be put against the accused and remanded him in custody, Loeto told the court that he will conduct his defence.

Mothowakgosi also said that the accused should reserve his plea before calling on the investigation officer (IO) to advance reasons as to why the accused is in police custody. IO Tlhabologo Keorapetse said he came to know the accused after his arrest in connection with the alleged unlawful wounding of Mabaa.

"Investigations in this matter are still at their initial stages. The complainant is in hospital at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital (NRH) in the intensive care unit with multiple stab wounds. She has been in a critical condition for three days and can't even speak. We fear that the accused may

Banners

escape if granted bail because after he allegedly committed the offence, he escaped from the crime scene and was only arrested by the complainant's neighbours after they heard her screaming," said Keorapetse in response to Mothowakgosi's questions.

However, in response to Keorapetse's assertions, Loeto refuted the IO's statement. He denied Keorapetse's account that he 'escaped' after allegedly committing the offence, saying that there was no escape, as he had locked himself in his room and handed his keys over to Mabaa.

Denying the accused bail, Magistrate Mooketsi made it clear that for as long as the complainant is in the hospital, the law allows for Loeto to remain in custody while Mabaa recovers.

"The application made by the prosecution to further remand the accused in custody is successful. The accused shall come to court on February 21 for a status update," Mooketsi said.