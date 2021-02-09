FRANCISTOWN: A Case Management Conference (CMC) hearing has been set for August 10, 2021, in a matter in which the director of Hana Pharmacy and two pharmacists are facing a single count of having medicines not registered with the Botswana Medicines and Regulatory Authority (BoMRA).

The state alleges that director Olivia Mudihlwa, Peter Gitari, both from Zimbabwe and another pharmacist, were unlawfully found storing medicines not registered by BoMRA at Hana Pharmacy on February 7, 2019, in Francistown.

When the trio appeared in court today attorney Kabelo Gaonyadiwe, who represents Mudihlwa and Gitiri, told the court that the substantive prosecutor in the matter has told him that she was not well.

However, Gaonyadiwe prayed with the court to impress upon the prosecution furnishing the defence with all statements.

Attorney Wada Nfila standing for the third accused, also humbly applied with the court to give the prosecution timeliness at which it must serve the defence with all statements to avoid a situation whereby the prosecution will serve the defence on the eve of the CMC.

Magistrate Game Mooketsi then made an order for the prosecution to serve the defence with all statements on or before February 26 while setting the matter for CMC in August.

Zibo Siwela represented the state.

The accused were previously granted bail on condition that they pay P2,000 cash bail, bring two citizen sureties who shall bind themselves in the same amount, attend court as and when required to so. They were also required not to interfere with witnesses, surrender their passports to Central police in Francistown, report themselves at the police on the last Friday of every month and not commit any crime whilst on bail.

In the past, BoMRA chief executive officer Stephen Ghanie had expressed displeasure at the use of unlicensed medicine and accessibility of medicine without a doctor's prescription.

Ghanie explained that BOMRA was set up by the government under the Ministry of Health and Wellness to

Banners

regulate supply chain of medicine and related substances, cosmetics and medical devices to ensure their quality, safety and efficacy.

"We are concerned about consumers who do not register complementary medicines as this puts public health at the risk of illnesses as some do not know the negative effects of those medicines," Ghanie said.

He also pointed out that most Batswana do not read and ask about the medicines they consumed, hence ending up with a lot of health problems such as miscarriages for pregnant women as well as infertility.

"Some of the cosmetics sold on the streets are not laboratory tested and if applied on the skin some can cause cancerous diseases. Therefore, the public should always be alert, more especially women," he added.

He indicated that promoting and ensuring the safe use of medicines containing codeine remained a public health issue given the rise in reporting of misuse and dependence, particularly among young Batswana.

To deal with such issues, Ghanie pointed out that they had engaged with different relevant stakeholders from public health, pharmaceuticals regulators and primary health care, to ensure patient awareness, raising public education and enforcement of the laws on regulation and importation of certain medicines per the Medicines and Related Substance Act MRA of 2013.

BoMRA public relations officer Israel Kgosidiile had also urged people who trade in medicines to register the products with the authorities and report cases of illegal trade to promote the safe use of medicines in Botswana.

"I urge the medicine consumers to apply for trade licenses with BOMRA as it will conduct regular inspections and test if the products are good for human consumption," Kgosidiile said.